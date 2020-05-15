Matt Lucas welcomes special guest for duet of his Thank You Baked Potato song

Matt Lucas welcomed a special guest for a duet of his NHS charity single Thank You Baked Potato.

The song is an updated version of one Lucas performed two decades ago on comedy TV quiz programme Shooting Stars.

He has changed the lyrics to reflect the coronavirus lockdown, now singing: “Wash your hands, stay indoors, thank you baked potato. Only go to grocery stores, thank you baked potato.”

Today’s #ThankYouBakedPotato duet is with actress Pam Doove. (All acting enquiries via Pam's agent @reeceshearsmith). You can download the original song, book and toy here https://t.co/RMWsE56s67 All profits go to #FeedNHS pic.twitter.com/RIZmQpAQr8 — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) May 15, 2020

On Friday Lucas shared a duet of the track with actor Reece Shearsmith, who appeared as his The League Of Gentlemen character Pamela Doove.

Doove is an actress who blurts out her lines in an unintelligible manner. And she did not disappoint in her duet with Little Britain star Lucas, mangling the lyrics of Thank You Baked Potato.

Following the performance, Doove reverted to her mild-mannered ways, calmly thanking Lucas for the opportunity.

Taken aback, Lucas tells someone off camera: “I might have to stop doing these.”

Thank You Baked Potato entered the UK singles charts in April, peaking at number 34.

Money raised from the track goes towards the FeedNHS project, which provides meals to staff on the front line of the pandemic.