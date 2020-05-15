Gwyneth Paltrow wishes daughter Apple happy 16th birthday with sweet post

Proud mother Gwyneth Paltrow shared a sweet tribute to daughter Apple as she celebrated her 16th birthday.

Apple is Paltrow’s oldest child with ex-husband Chris Martin.

To mark the teenager’s birthday, Oscar-winning actress Paltrow posted a series of snaps of Apple, describing her as “the light of my heart”.

She wrote: “I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but… happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy.

“You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humour. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind.”

Paltrow, 47, added: “You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman.

“Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything.”

Paltrow and Martin, 43, began dating in 2002 and tied the knot a year later. Announcing their split in 2014, the pair famously described the process as a

“conscious uncoupling”.

They are also parents to son Moses, 14. Paltrow married TV producer Brad Falchuck in 2018.