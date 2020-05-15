Bruce Willis’ daughter shares photo of him in throwback costume from 1998 film

Bruce Willis’ daughter has shared a photo of him posing in his costume from science fiction film Armageddon amid the lockdown in the US.

His daughter Rumer posted the image, which she said showed him wearing an outfit he wore while filming, on Instagram.

In a message posted alongside the image, she wrote: “He said this is his saving the world outfit.”

The picture showed Willis, 65, wearing an orange boiler suit and a piece of cloth around his face.

In the 1998 film the actor plays Harry Stamper, a man who helps Nasa divert an asteroid which is on a collision course with Earth.

In her post Rumer, who is the daughter of Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore, added that her father is a “damn legend”.

Social media users joked that the actor was needed to help us through the current crisis.

Bruce Willis (Ian West/PA)

One wrote: “He’s saved us from an asteroid. Now, can he please save us from the virus?”

Another said: “Get going, Bruce! We need you!”