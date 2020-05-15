BBC reveals classic Eurovision performances featuring in one-off special

The BBC has unveiled which classic Eurovision performances will feature in a one-off special celebrating the competition.

Acts from different decades including Abba, Katrina And The Waves and Bucks Fizz will feature in the programme Eurovision: Come Together.

Swedish band Abba’s 1974 performance of Waterloo will be broadcast.

UK entries Making Your Mind Up by Bucks Fizz, from 1981, and Love Shine A Light by Katrina And The Waves, from 1997, will also be shown.

Viewers will be able to vote for their favourite performance from a list of 19 acts, which was selected by a panel featuring broadcasters Ken Bruce, Rylan Clark-Neal, Scott Mills and Mel Giedroyc.

At the end of the programme, presenter Graham Norton, who normally commentates on the contest, will reveal which song was most popular with the audience.

Norton will also interview James Newman, who was due to represent the UK at this year’s cancelled competition in Rotterdam.

Fans of the musical competition will also be recreating classic performances from the competition from home as part of the programme.

Eurovision: Come Together will be broadcast on May 16 on BBC One.