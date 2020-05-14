X-Men spin-off The New Mutants gets updated release date

X-Men spin-off The New Mutants will launch in cinemas in August, Disney has said.

The superhero movie – featuring a star-studded cast including Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton – has endured a tortuous route to the big screen.

Maisie Williams stars in The New Mutants, which has been given a new release date by Disney (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Disney inherited the film from its takeover of Fox and it was originally set for release in 2018.

The entertainment giant removed The New Mutants from its March date when the coronavirus hit and announced an August 28 date on Wednesday.

However, it is far from certain cinemas across the US will be open by then, raising the prospect of a further delay.

The New Mutants is set in the X-Men universe and follows five young mutants trapped in a secret facility. It is directed by Josh Boone.

Disney also updated the release dates of two other films.

Animated movie Ron’s Gone Wrong will now arrive in April 2021, instead of February, while an untitled project from 20th Century studios has been removed from the schedule.