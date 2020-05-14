U2 lyrics handwritten by Bono to go under the hammer at charity auction

U2 lyrics that were handwritten by Bono are among the items being sold as part of a charity auction.

The sale, which is being organised by the label Island Records, also includes a pair of singer Amy Winehouse’s stilettos and a private virtual concert from Jamie Cullum.

Handwritten and signed lyrics by Annie Lennox for Sweet Dreams will also be sold, as well as a tour of the Abbey Road music studios in London.

Signed lyrics by Annie Lennox are going under the hammer (Yui Mok/PA)

An outfit worn by singer Ella Eyre in the music video for Mama and VIP tickets for a Jessie J concert, along with the opportunity to meet her, will also be auctioned.

The U2 lyrics are for I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For and are being sold alongside a signed copy of album The Joshua Tree.

The One Love Covid-19 Relief Auction is raising money for the NHS Charities Together and Feeding America charities.

The auction, which is being hosted by actor Billy Porter, is being held on May 21.