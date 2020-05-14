Strictly Come Dancing singer: There’s light at the end of the tunnel

Strictly Come Dancing singer Hayley Sanderson has urged people to back a song to raise awareness during lockdown of domestic abuse.

She has coached women and children to record a rendition of Britney Spears’ track Stronger to show the “collective strength of those who have escaped abuse”.

It is hoped the song will raise awareness and £10,000 for local domestic abuse charity Bede House and national charity Women’s Aid.

While the restrictions of lockdown mean that “it’s not the best recording we could have done… It’s just so truthful and honest,” Sanderson, 37, said.

“It’s a big thing to let go and let your voice come out.”

Survivors of domestic abuse are using THEIR voices to send a message of hope.Hear their cover of ‘Stronger’ here. Please share and donate please! @bedehouse @womensaid Big thanks to the other coaches!!! I couldn’t be more thankful! https://t.co/jhLwekjjhN — Hayley Sanderson (@SanderSing) May 10, 2020

She added: “We want to send a message that there is light at the end of the tunnel and help and support are available.”

Recording the song left her emotional.

“We’ve all been crying all the time…. It gets to you,” she said.

“There are a few times I’ve had to pull myself together on Strictly (because of the emotional performances) but this is so different.”

The women singing are all service users of the South London-based community charity Bede House.

It is hoped the track will raise funds for Starfish Domestic Abuse Project as well as Women’s Aid, through donations.

Sanderson said she hopes that Strictly returns this autumn.

“They want to do the show in the autumn… but we don’t know how that will happen,” she said.

“It’s something that everyone, all of us still want to do somehow….. One thing Strictly brings is happiness and just a little bit of glitz.”

Donations can be made at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/bedehousechoir