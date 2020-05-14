Advertising
Normal People star Paul Mescal delighted after Sia compliments hidden talent
The actor has turned his hand to music.
Normal People star Paul Mescal has shared his delight after Sia praised a video of him covering her song Chandelier.
The Irish actor, 24, posted a video of his piano-led rendition of the pop star’s 2014 hit on Instagram last week.
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sia, 44, later reshared the video on her own page, and said she was watching the hit BBC Three series.
She wrote: “I’m watching Normal People right now and you’re incredible in it.
“And now this! Congratulations and hope to meet one day!”
Responding to her post, Mescal told his fans: “Lads Sia shared this!! Holy God!”
The BBC adaption of Sally Rooney’s 2018 novel has become one of the most talked-about shows of the year, with viewers rapt by the complicated love story of Mescal’s Connell and Daisy Edgar-Jones’s Marianne.
Mescal recently revealed he was isolating alone at his home in east London, having moved in about two weeks before the start of lockdown.
Normal People recently drove BBC Three to its best week for programme requests on the iPlayer.
BBC Three earned more than 21.8 million requests in the seven-day period after the TV adaptation became available on Sunday April 26.
The programme received 16.2 million requests in its first week, with nearly five million from 16 to 34-year-olds.
