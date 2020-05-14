Menu

Advertising

Katherine Ryan opens up about feeling ‘shameful’ after miscarriage

Showbiz | Published:

The comedian and actress appeared on Laura Whitmore’s podcast.

NME Awards 2020 – London

Katherine Ryan has said suffering a miscarriage this year made her feel “embarrassed and shameful”.

The Canadian stand-up and actress, 36, said she had been surprised by the lack of information that was available to women.

Ryan recently revealed, during an interview with Lorraine Kelly, that she had a miscarriage at 10 weeks in February.

The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk – Arrivals – London
Laura Whitmore (Lia Toby/PA)

Appearing on Love Island host Laura Whitmore’s CASTaway podcast, she said: “I know it can be a very lonely experience, and it’s shrouded in all this embarrassment.

“I felt embarrassed and shameful, not that I had the loss, but I felt embarrassed for getting excited before the loss.

“I felt all these things, and I looked for stories and I really couldn’t find many of them.

“I think it needs to be on the curriculum, I think girls need to know that you can have this secret silent miscarriage.

Advertising

“I’m 36, I thought I was very well-versed on women’s issues. I genuinely didn’t know that a miscarriage can happen in this way.

“So I think, the more women who tell their stories about this and so many issues, and the intimacy of doing that through a podcast was important for me to share that, even if it helps one person.”

Jonathan Ross Halloween party
Katherine Ryan and Bobby Kootstra (Yui Mok/PA)

The star recently entered a civil partnership with her childhood sweetheart Bobby Kootstra, after rekindling their relationship following 20 years apart.

Advertising

She has a daughter, Violet, from a previous relationship.

“I love Bobby more and more every day, I really do,” she said.

“And I was super anti-conformity, I hated the idea that for generations our ancestors, I do feel a connection to my female ancestors, especially, I feel this collective ancestral trauma that we weren’t legally people for a very long time.

“You were your father’s property and then you were your husband’s property, you weren’t allowed to open a bank account, you weren’t allowed to have a job, you weren’t allowed to carry a passport, you weren’t allowed to buy a house.

“And I felt like I’m the first woman in my family who’s done all those things alone, and that’s why I really rejected the idea that you should get married.

“However, if you choose to get married, that’s fine. Luckily I did. I really love him and luckily it’s going great, I don’t know how I dated so many waste men before.”

Laura Whitmore’s CASTaway podcast is available on all major podcast platforms.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News