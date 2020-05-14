Menu

James Blunt to host hospital radio programme

The singer’s show is titled The Greatest Hour.

Graham Norton Show – London

James Blunt is set to present his own programme on hospital radio.

His programme, called The Greatest Hour, will be played in NHS hospitals across the country.

The singer, 46, will play feel good music and express gratitude to healthcare workers during the programme.

The show will be broadcast to patients and healthcare workers by the Hospital Broadcasting Association.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

Blunt has donated profits from his recent new single The Greatest to the NHS and World Health Organisation (WHO).

A Hospital Broadcast Association spokesman said: “We are thrilled James wishes to thank NHS staff in this way.

“The show will make a fantastic addition to hospital radio schedules during this difficult time.”

