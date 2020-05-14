Glee star Lea Michele shows off growing baby bump

Glee star Lea Michele has showcased her growing baby.

The actress, 33, is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich, who she married last year.

She posted a bikini snap to her more than six million Instagram followers, showing her bare bump for the first time.

Michele, best known for playing Rachel Berry in musical drama Glee, confirmed her pregnancy earlier this month, posting a picture of her cradling her stomach.

She wrote in the caption: “So grateful.”

The Broadway star and businessman Reich got engaged in April 2018 and walked down the aisle in March last year.

They got married at a ceremony in Napa, California.