Chris Packham’s step-daughter joins Springwatch

Zoologist Megan McCubbin will be among the guest presenters on the new series of the BBC Two show.

Chris Packham

Springwatch has a new recruit – Chris Packham’s step-daughter.

Zoologist Megan McCubbin will be among the guest presenters on the new series of the BBC Two show, which returns with regulars Packham, Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams.

The BBC recently announced that Michaela Strachan would be unable to present, as she was in lockdown in South Africa.

Michaela Strachan
Michaela Strachan (Ian West/PA)

Guest presenters Steve Backshall, Ellie Harrison, Gordon Buchanan and McCubbin will be seen from their home patches.

Wildlife presenter Backshall will appear by the Thames, ecologist Harrison from her Cotswold base and wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan will cover nature stories from Scotland.

McCubbin will join her step-father – the pair have been self-isolating in the New Forest.

She will “share her fascination with animal science and her observations on how this spring is developing for our wildlife”, on the live series.

I've been based at my home away from home (@isleofwight_zoo) for the last few days to spend some time with my favourite stripeys! Most of the big cats I work with have been rescued from the circus. Zoppa who's pictured here is one of 5 that was fairly recently rescued! Whatever your feelings about animals in captivity, after a life in the circus these cats could never be put back into the wild. I wish they could be. I really do. But that's not the reality we face. I feel so happy knowing they'll spend the rest of their lives being loved and will never have to perform again for our 'entertainment'. They'll become fantastic ambassadors for their species and will inspire the next generation of conservationists! Watching them behaving like tigers again is an utter joy ?❤️ I'm interested to hear your thoughts on this. Let me know in the comments below!

Recent content is being shot following self-distancing guidelines and the show will also feature prerecorded films, taken just before measures were put in place.

Backshall said: “Springwatch is a time for the whole nation to come together and plug into our wild world at its very best.

“It’s a chance to see the secret lives of our British animals and celebrate the grand and glorious natural canvas that makes our countryside so special.

“This has been a spring like no other, but how has it affected our wildlife and wild places? This is a once in a lifetime chance to find out.”

McCubbin said: “In this challenging time of self-isolation, we have found ourselves engaging with the wildlife in our communities like never before.

“This is an exceptional year for Springwatch and for UK wildlife, so I am incredibly excited to be part of the team bringing the latest science and stories to your screens.”

Springwatch will return to BBC Two for three weeks from Tuesday May 26 at 8pm.

Showbiz

