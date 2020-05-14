Ariana Grande hits back at ‘diva’ claims

Ariana Grande has hit back at claims she is a diva, saying men and women are treated differently in the music industry.

The chart-topping star, 26, revealed she stopped doing interviews because she felt her comments were being taken out of context for “clickbait”.

During an appearance on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show, she said: “And then, people would be like, ‘Oh, she’s a diva.’ And I was like, ‘This doesn’t make any sense.'”

Grande, one of the world’s biggest pop stars, said she is treated differently to her male counterparts, saying they are described as “brilliant” or “geniuses” if they express an opinion or defend themselves.

She said: “If I have an opinion artistically or if I am directing something, or if I have something to say regarding a choice that’s being made with my career or something, blah, blah, blah, it always was in the past kind of manipulated and turned into this negative thing, whereas I don’t see that with men.”

Grande added: “It’s like when men express their opinions or defend themselves or are directing something and making notes on something, they’re ‘brilliant’ and they’re ‘geniuses’. And yet, it’s just so not the same thing with women, which I hope we can work on fixing.”

Grande, whose hits include Thank u, Next, 7 Rings and Boyfriend, said the fear of being misunderstood “f**** you up a little bit”.

She added: “But yeah, of course it’s not an all the time thing. But, it is definitely still prominent. But, I’m trying to just say, ‘f*** it,’ and let go of that trauma.

“Because I do have a lot to say, and I do enjoy talking to people. And I do want to do interviews and share with people, and not be afraid to be myself.”