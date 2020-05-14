Andrew’s accuser warns Epstein’s alleged associates in new Neflix series

The Duke of York’s accuser Virginia Giuffre has warned Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged associates “you took our freedom, now we’re going to take yours”, in a trailer for a new documentary on the disgraced financier.

Netflix’s four-part series Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich will explore how convicted sex offender Epstein used his wealth and power to carry out his abuse.

The documentary, which will be streamed on May 27, will feature first-hand accounts from a “sisterhood of survivors”, some of whom are speaking for the first time.

Stories from survivors reveal how Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth, power, and influential enablers to carry out multiple acts of abuse. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, coming to Netflix 27 May. pic.twitter.com/JocLXP63OE — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 13, 2020

It will also look at Epstein’s “Gatsby-like” existence and raises questions about how he died in jail in 2019, with one contributor asking: “Did he kill himself? Was he killed?”

The trailer talks of a “spiderweb of people” involved with billionaire paedophile Epstein and includes the well-known image of Andrew with his arm around the waist of a young Ms Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre declares at the end of the trailer: “The monsters are still out there. You took our freedom, now we’re going to take yours.”

She has claimed she was trafficked by Epstein and alleges the duke had sex with her on three separate occasions, including when she was 17, still a minor under US law.

The Duke of York stepped down from royal duties in November (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Andrew, who categorically denies he had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Ms Giuffre, stepped down from royal life last year after his disastrous Newsnight interview in which he failed to show remorse over his friendship with Epstein.

He has faced repeated calls to talk to the FBI and US prosecutors still investigating Epstein.

Also pictured in the trailer is former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. She was also a friend of Andrew’s and is believed to be in hiding. She has been accused of procuring girls for Epstein, which she denies.