Stars pay tribute to ‘astonishing talent’ Stevie Wonder as he turns 70
Wonder recently revealed he was due to undergo a kidney transplant.
Sir Paul McCartney, Bill Clinton and Sir Tom Jones have paid tribute to Stevie Wonder on his 70th birthday.
The American chart-topper, famed for penning songs including Superstition, Isn’t She Lovely and Happy Birthday, marked the milestone on Wednesday May 13.
Sir Paul, who dueted with Wonder on Ebony And Ivory in 1982, said: “Happy 70th Birthday to Stevie Wonder, I love you brother.”
Sir Tom said: “A very happy big 70th to the one and only @StevieWonder! Your astonishing talent and phenomenal musical output continues to amaze and inspire, thank you!”
Former US president Mr Clinton simply shared a photo of himself clasping a vinyl copy of Wonder’s 1980 album Hotter Than July.
Mariah Carey described Wonder as her “all time favorite artist”.
She added: “The Genius that is Stevie Wonder. We Love and appreciate you forever. Thank you for the soundtrack to my life.”
Acclaimed record producer Quincy Jones, 87, joked that Wonder was almost as young as him now.
He said: “Happy Bday to the top of the Top, my bro, Stevie Wonder!
“It’s no wonder why U are so loved & I’m grateful to have had the gift of your friendship for all of these years, & many more to come! Happy Happy 70th…Almost as young as me!”
Motown star Smokey Robinson added: “Happy 70th Birthday to one of my brothers.”
In July last year, Wonder revealed that he was schedule to undergo a kidney transplant.
He announced the news during a headline set at British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park.
