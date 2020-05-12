Menu

Advertising

Who are the wealthiest musicians in the UK?

Showbiz | Published:

The Sunday Times has published its annual Rich List.

Michael Flatley, Rihanna and Sir Paul McCartney

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Paul McCartney top the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List for musicians, with Barbadian singer Rihanna entering at three.

Here is the top 10 of the list

1. Andrew Lloyd Webber – £800 million (joint)
1. Sir Paul McCartney – £800 million (joint)
3. Rihanna – £468 million
4. Sir Elton John – £360 million
5. Sir Mick Jagger – £285 million
6. Olivia and Dhani Harrison – £270 million (joint)
6. Keith Richards – £270 million (joint)
8. Sir Ringo Starr – £260 million
9. Michael Flatley – £206 million
10. Ed Sheeran – £200 million (joint)
10. Sir Rod Stewart – £200 million (joint)
10. Sting – £200 million (joint)

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News