Who are the wealthiest musicians in the UK?

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Paul McCartney top the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List for musicians, with Barbadian singer Rihanna entering at three.

Here is the top 10 of the list

1. Andrew Lloyd Webber – £800 million (joint)

1. Sir Paul McCartney – £800 million (joint)

3. Rihanna – £468 million

4. Sir Elton John – £360 million

5. Sir Mick Jagger – £285 million

6. Olivia and Dhani Harrison – £270 million (joint)

6. Keith Richards – £270 million (joint)

8. Sir Ringo Starr – £260 million

9. Michael Flatley – £206 million

10. Ed Sheeran – £200 million (joint)

10. Sir Rod Stewart – £200 million (joint)

10. Sting – £200 million (joint)