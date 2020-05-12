Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt believes she may have been visited by aliens when she was 10 years old.

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner appeared on Loose Women and discussed her fascination with conspiracy theories and her love of science fiction.

Moffatt, beamed onto the daytime show from her home in County Durham, said she had been interested in aliens since she was a child, explaining how her father introduced her to crop circles.

Scarlett Moffatt suspects she was visited by aliens (Ian West/PA)

When Andrea McLean asked her what was the biggest conspiracy theory she was interested in, Moffatt said: “Aliens, because my earliest memory ever, I think I was about six, me and my Dad used to go up the field near where we lived and we used to take a notepad and we used to go and look at the crop circles.”

She added: “My middle name is Sigourney, I’m actually named after Sigourney Weaver because my dad’s favourite movie is Alien. My dad was really excited by that.”

And Moffatt told how she suspects she was visited by extraterrestrials as a child.

She said: “My boyfriend Scott thinks it’s a load of rubbish, because I said when I was about 10, a massive beam of light went into my bedroom window and then I had a dream, but I think they wanted me to think it was a dream that I had been visited by aliens, but Scott seems to think that it was just a car headlight and that it was probably a dream.”

Moffatt, 30, is launching a podcast with boyfriend Scott Dobinson about conspiracy theories, titled Scarlett Moffatt Wants To Believe.

Moffatt said: “I’m literally obsessed. Me and Scott on our first date, I asked him if he thought we’d really been to the moon.

“This is what confuses us – people say ‘Oh I believe we’ve landed on the moon’, but then they find it really far-fetched that there can’t be other planets where other little men haven’t travelled to our planet.”

