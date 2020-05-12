Love Island star Amy Hart urges fans to join a union

Love Island star Amy Hart has urged fans to join a union amid economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The 26-year-old, a former air stewardess with British Airways, said she used to belong to Unite the Union, adding they were a “safety net”.

Th aviation industry has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, which has severely impacted global travel.

Join a union! I was in @unitetheunion x pic.twitter.com/Hfa3YhVuHg — Amy Hart (@amyhart1707) May 12, 2020

BA boss Willie Walsh said on Monday “almost a third of BA staff are facing redundancy”.

In a video shared on Twitter, Hart, who appeared on Love Island in 2019, said: “Guys, we’re in a really uncertain time when it comes to work and your rights and legislation, so I would say, if I could give you one piece of advice, join a union.

“They were my absolute saving grace and safety net when I was employed by a big company and they know so much so go and join.”

In a separate post, Hart said when she was a member of Unite’s Gatwick branch, the union was “always there to support us in disciplinary meetings” and “to clarify if we were out of our working agreements”.

She added: “I would just like to make it clear that it wasn’t a paid post, merely my own experience!”

Speaking in August last year, Hart explained she had to leave BA because she feared passengers would be filming her following her Love Island appearance.