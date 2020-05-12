Ed Sheeran tops young musicians rich list again after record-breaking year

Ed Sheeran has reportedly increased his wealth by £40 million, landing him the top spot on the young musicians Sunday Times Rich List for the second year running.

The 29-year-old, from Suffolk, is the richest musician in the UK aged 30 or under, with a wealth of more than £200 million, according to the list.

In December 2019, the singer-songwriter announced he was taking a break from music, after a busy two years in which he married his long-term partner, Cherry Seaborn, and completed his record-breaking Divide Tour.

He had played more than 250 shows to more than seven million fans since March 2017, with Divide becoming the most attended and highest grossing tour of all time, breaking U2’s record.

(l to r) Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and members of Little Mix (Middle row l to r) Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Sam Smith. (Bottom row l to r) Rita Ora, Stormzy, George Ezra and Dua Lipa (PA)

Dua Lipa and George Ezra make their debuts in the list, sharing 11th place with £16 million each.

It follows a bumper year for the 24-year-old pop star, who scored her first number one album with the critically acclaimed Future Nostalgia.

Stormzy’s wealth increased from £16 million last year to £20 million this year, placing him in joint ninth place with Rita Ora.

Elsewhere on the new list, there are no changes on the previous year.

Little Mix on stage (Owen Humphreys/PA)

One Direction remain a dominant force, with Harry Styles in second place, Niall Horan third, Louis Tomlinson fifth, Liam Payne sixth, and Zayn Malik seventh.

Girl group Little Mix – Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards – are in fourth place, while Sam Smith is eighth.

Adele no longer features in the young musicians list.

The singer, who recently shared a rare update on social media celebrating her 32nd birthday on May 5, last released an album in 2015 and is thought to be in the process of recording her fourth.

It follows a difficult few months for the music industry, after the coronavirus pandemic saw tours by acts including The Who and Dua Lipa postponed and festivals such as Glastonbury cancelled.

The young musicians Sunday Times Rich List:

1. Ed Sheeran – £200 million

2. Harry Styles – £63 million

3. Niall Horan – £50 million

4. Little Mix – £48 million

5. Louis Tomlinson – £45 million

6. Liam Payne – £44 million

7. Zayn Malik – £36 million

8. Sam Smith – £33 million

9. Rita Ora – £20 million (joint)

9. Stormzy – £20 million (joint)

11. George Ezra – £16 million (joint)

11. Dua Lipa £16 million (joint)

– The Sunday Times Rich List will be published on May 17.