Disney+ fast-tracks filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical Hamilton

The filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton will launch on Disney+ more than a year earlier than planned, streaming on July 3, it has been announced.

The hit hip hop musical, about the US’s first Treasury Secretary, has been a global sensation and won 11 Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize.

The production, directed by Thomas Kail, was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016 with the original cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

It’s only a matter of time… Our Hamilton film. THIS July 3rd. On Disney+.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/cXTM949hRr — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 12, 2020

The film is described as a “leap forward” in the art of “live capture”, to transport the audience into the world of the Broadway show in an intimate way.

Miranda, who created the show and played Alexander Hamilton in the original cast, said: “I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen.

“He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house.

“I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down.

“I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Surprise! The original Broadway production of Hamilton, filmed LIVE onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, is now coming exclusively to @DisneyPlus this July 3rd. Shout it to the rooftops! #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/5IvlPhTgqQ — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) May 12, 2020

Bob Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company, added: “No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton, an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way.

“In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful.

“We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind Hamilton to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned.”

The original cast recently reunited to serenade a little girl who missed the chance to see the show for her birthday due to the coronavirus crisis.

The group reunited on a Zoom call on John Krasinski’s YouTube show Some Good News to perform the opening title track from the show.