Blue Peter’s new presenter to make debut from her home

Blue Peter has signed up a new presenter – who will make her debut from home.

Mwaka Mudenda will become the 39th host of the world’s longest-running children’s TV show when she is unveiled to viewers on Thursday.

It will be an unusual launch for the 25-year-old, known as Mwaksy, having to do her “first show and her first Blue Peter presenter challenge from her home”.

She will be tasked with breaking a world record and viewers will find out what the challenge is on Thursday’s show.

The new recruit, who loved Blue Peter as a child and always wanted a badge, said: “There is only one word to describe being the new Blue Peter presenter and that is mind-blowing!

“Despite lockdown, I’ve felt so welcomed by the incredible behind-the-scenes team that help run and deliver such a wonderful show – and I already feel like a big part of the Blue Peter family.

“I’m so excited to begin my adventure, with all the fun challenges it has in store.

Advertising

“The chance to be a part of such a well-loved programme that has such an inspiring and creative young audience is a real blessing.”

Originally from South London, Mwaksy moved to Manchester to study anthropology.

She later landed a job as assistant producer at the BBC, working behind-the-scenes for the sports department at MediaCityUK, where her “talent was spotted”.

The show’s co-presenters – Lindsey Russell and Richie Driss – have been hosting the CBBC show from their homes, with a little help from Henry the dog.

Advertising

In over 61 years, we can't remember an episode of #BluePeter coming to you from the homes of our presenters, but we hope you enjoyed it! Wishing our viewers health and happiness and we hope they are inspired to stay positive. ?⭐️ ?https://t.co/I2culi1S9u #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/ynPF9nDbPV — CBBC (@cbbc) April 2, 2020

Editor Ellen Evans said: “It’s going to be an extraordinary launch for Mwaksy in extraordinary times.

“She has had to do her first show and her first Blue Peter presenter challenge from her home.

“But I have been blown away by her positivity, her warmth, her humour and her willingness to give things a go so she’ll fit perfectly with the Blue Peter family.”

Head of BBC children’s in-house productions Helen Bullough said: “Blue Peter is all about having a ‘can do’ attitude and Mwaksy has already shown she’s brimming with the warmth, kindness and determination that kids find so inspiring.”

Blue Peter is on CBBC every Thursday at 5.30pm and is available on BBC iPlayer.