UK Music calls for Government task force to support industry through pandemic

The Government should set up a task force to support the battered music industry through the coronavirus pandemic, UK Music has said.

The group, which represents record labels, songwriters and publishers, said Boris Johnson’s latest guidelines have added to the “uncertainty” surrounding the sector, which is reeling from the cancellation of live performances.

Tom Watson, UK Music chair, warned quarantine restrictions on international arrivals could have a “drastic impact” on overseas tours and the ability of British musicians to travel.

UK Music chair Tom Watson is calling for the formation of a Government task force to support the ailing industry

As part of its calls for the creation of a Government task force, the group wants politicians to provide a proposed date when the industry could consider reviving organised concerts, gigs and festivals.

“It is vital for promoters, musicians and music fans to have more visibility about the future so they can plan ahead,” UK Music said.

It also called for the Government to maintain support packages, including the furlough scheme and help for the self-employed, saying the measures are “crucial” while large parts of the industry cannot work.

And politicians should work with the entertainment retail sector “to establish clear protocols and guidance” to ensure record stores and instrument shops can be in the first wave of shops in June to return, UK Music said.

Mr Watson said: “The Government is right to try to move towards kickstarting our economy, provided it can ensure protecting public health is paramount at all times.

“However, these latest proposals on the easing of the coronavirus lockdown are missing the clarity that the UK music industry so desperately needs.

“There is a risk the British music industry will be left behind as other countries come out of lockdown. We cannot afford that to happen to the UK’s world-leading music industry which is really suffering.”

UK Music said the industry sustained more than 190,000 jobs and contributed a total of £5.2 billion a year to the UK economy before Covid-19 struck.