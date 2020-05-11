The Royal Opera House costume team make scrubs for NHS staff

Staff at The Royal Opera House have turned their hands to a new challenge – making scrubs for NHS staff.

The costume team, including dressers for The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera, have been stitching together personal protective equipment (PPE).

Hundreds of items, including hats, bags, ear protectors and masks, have been made for Local NHS Trusts and charitable groups, it said.

Scrubs made by staff from the Royal Opera House (Royal Opera House)

The volunteers are working from home using official NHS Trust-coloured and sourced materials.

Royal Opera House (ROH) chief executive Alex Beard said: “It has been wonderful to see the whole ROH community rally round to support frontline carers, medics and ambulance staff in the national fight against coronavirus.

“They’re an amazing team, and we’re so proud of what they are doing. Huge thanks and appreciation to all as we move forwards together through these hugely challenging times.”

Recipients of the PPE equipment include hospitals, care homes and charitable organisations across London and the South East, the Royal Opera House said.