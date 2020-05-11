Jerry Stiller dies aged 92 – son Ben Stiller pays tribute

Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller – the father of Ben Stiller – has died aged 92.

The comic was known for his role in husband and wife comedy duo Stiller And Meara, as well as Seinfeld and The King Of Queens.

He also co-starred with his Hollywood star son in Zoolander, Hot Pursuit, The Heartbreak Kid and Zoolander 2.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Ben Stiller paid tribute to his father, saying he was a great family man.

