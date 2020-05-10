Advertising
Victoria Beckham marks US mother’s day with message to her family
She added that she looks forward to being ‘reunited’ with the rest of her family.
Victoria Beckham has marked US mother’s day by saying that she misses her son and “cannot wait” to be reunited with her family.
The star, 46, wished a happy mother’s day “to all the mothers celebrating and being celebrated around the world today”.
Addressing her son, she said: “I miss you Brooklyn Beckham.”
Beckham added that she “cannot wait for the time when I can be reunited with all my family”.
She shared the message alongside a photo of her alongside her children.
Model Gigi Hadid, who is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, paid tribute to her own mother, Yolanda.
Alongside a picture of them together, she wrote: “Best I could ever ask for. Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!”
Other celebrities also shared mother’s day messages to mark the occasion.
Actor Chris Hemsworth wrote on Instagram: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mums out there. We salute you!”
Kiss bassist Gene Simmons also paid a tribute to his late mother.
He tweeted: “To my mother: always in my heart and soul.
“I miss you terribly every day.
“And I’ll miss you until the very last breath I take.
“Run over to your mother, while she is still here.
“Hug her. Kiss her. And tell her you love her… Every day!”
Actress Rebel Wilson also shared a picture of her with her mother.
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra also shared a Mother’s Day tribute.
She tweeted: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the maternal figures around the world.
“Today, we celebrate you.”
