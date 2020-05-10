Prue Leith thinks Channel 4 will ‘find a way’ for Bake Off to return

Prue Leith has said she thinks the producers of The Great British Bake Off will “find a way” to ensure that a new series of the programme can be filmed.

The 80-year-old judge added that they would not be able to start making the programme until lockdown restrictions are eased.

Channel 4 was due to start filming the 11th series in spring, with Matt Lucas replacing Sandi Toksvig as the show’s co-host alongside Noel Fielding.

Matt Lucas is set to join the programme

However, recording has been halted until the broadcaster deems it safe to proceed.

Leith said “everybody’s hoping” they will be able to film the new series, adding that “we are all waiting for Boris to tell us what we are allowed to do”.

“So certainly it is impossible at the moment because there are really a lot of people on sets.

“But I am sure they will find a way as soon as they can.”

Prue Leith

She said she “absolutely” would like to be involved with the series, adding: “I’d be very upset if somebody kicked me off.”

However she cast doubt on whether she would continue being involved with both the cooking competition and its junior spin-off.

“Last year I did Junior Bake Off and senior Bake Off. Whether or not I will be able to do both this time, I just don’t think there’s enough time in the year,” she said.