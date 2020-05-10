Julie Walters and Claudia Winkleman join children’s charity campaign

Dame Julie Walters, Claudia Winkleman and David Walliams have joined a campaign to support specialist nurses from Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity through the coronavirus pandemic.

The 78 nurses, who provide care for seriously ill children, are continuing to offer their usual services while also helping on the NHS front line.

The charity has launched a nurses appeal to raise funds to allow their work to continue during the pandemic.

Dame Julie Walters (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dame Julie, who is a former nurse, said she knows “how much nurses love their jobs”.

She added: “I also know first hand the expert care and love they can provide.

“I have been a proud patron of Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity since its beginnings almost 30 years ago.

“The charity provides specialist nurses and support to seriously ill children all over Britain.

Advertising

“These nurses are a lifeline to the children and families they support.

“Now, more than ever, they are working to ensure the vulnerable children in their care are properly shielded, and stay safe and well.”

Claudia Winkleman said that the charity’s nurses are ‘heroes’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity has already raised funds to support 80 families who have children with neuromuscular illnesses.

Advertising

Winkleman said: “Like all NHS staff, Roald Dahl specialist children’s nurses are heroes.

“They are joining the front line to fight coronavirus while still providing a vital lifeline to seriously ill children and their families.”

There are 21,000 children who are supported by Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.

Louise Griew, the charity’s CEO, said: “Like all small charities, we are in unprecedented times right now.”

She added that their income had been “severely impacted” by the pandemic at a time when the charity wants to “increase the number of children we reach”.