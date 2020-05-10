Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber charity single on course for number one

A charity song by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber which is raising money for the children of emergency personnel in the US is heading for number one in the UK singles chart.

Their song Stuck With U, which was released this week and features a music video with a star-studded cast, currently ranks above Drake’s Toosie Slide in the provisional rankings.

Grande and Bieber’s lockdown-themed track, which featured their respective partners Dalton Gomez and Hailey, also starred Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

(Ian West/PA)

Dame Vera Lynn is also on course to become the oldest living person to enter the top 40 of the UK charts.

The 103-year-old’s wartime classic We’ll Meet Again is currently at number six following the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Also in the Official Charts Company provisional rankings are Doja Cat’s song Say So at number three, The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights at number four and Rockstar by Dababy featuring Roddy Ricch at number five.

The final rankings will be announced on Friday.