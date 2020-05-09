Rapper Tekashi 69 returns with new music following release from prison

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has released his first new song since a judge freed him from prison early over coronavirus fears.

The controversial hip hop star – known for his distinctive appearance of facial tattoos and rainbow-coloured hair – was sentenced to two years behind bars in December for his involvement with a violent street gang.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, faced a far harsher sentence had he not turned star witness for the prosecution.

A judge ruled last month the 24-year-old could serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement because his asthma puts him in danger of catching coronavirus.

Hernandez returned in a typically bombastic fashion on Friday with the release of Gooba, a two-and-a-half minute song containing violent imagery, outrageous boasts and making light of his cooperation with prosecutors.

In the accompanying music video, he was joined by six dancing women and a puppy, while his ankle monitor was also on show.

And in an Instagram Live stream, at one point watched by two million users, New York-born Hernandez displayed remarkable defiance over his “ratting” on other gang members.

He discussed attempts on his life, theft of his money and alleged someone had tried to kidnap his mother.

Addressing turning to government witness, he questioned why he should have remained loyal to his gang.

“I snitched; I ratted,” he said. “But who was I supposed to be loyal to?”

Amid claims Hernandez’s life was in danger, his lawyer said he had no intention of entering a witness protection programme. Many pointed out his distinctive appearance made that nearly impossible anyway.

After the live stream, he wrote on Instagram: “Why ya think ya can compete with me? And I ratted stoopid STILL the king you mad.”