Taylor Swift raises a glass as fans speculate new music is imminent

Taylor Swift raised a glass amid isolation, as fans continue to speculate she is planning a major announcement.

The pop superstar, 30, shared a laid-back snap on Instagram showing her holding a glass of white wine while relaxing at home under lockdown.

Swift, wearing her hair down and a jumper that soon sold out online after she was pictured wearing it, captioned the post “biiig isolation,” adding snake emojis.

The post intensified fan speculation she is about to release new music, with many predicting she will make an announcement on Friday.

Supposed clues that Swift is on the verge of an announcement include references in her The Man music video and social media posts to the number 58, allegedly a nod to the date May 8.

Swift appears to be isolating with her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn. He posted a picture of her beloved cat Benjamin to his Instagram Story last week.