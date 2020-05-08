Sir Anthony Hopkins, 82, takes on Drake’s Toosie Slide Challenge

Sir Anthony Hopkins has become the latest star to take on Drake’s Toosie Slide challenge.

The Oscar-winning actor, 82, is perhaps best known for his chilling turn as psychopathic cannibal Hannibal Lecter in Silence Of The Lambs but showed his softer side in a video shared on Twitter.

Sir Anthony danced along to Canadian superstar Drake’s viral Toosie Slide challenge, which involves dancers moving their right foot forward before sliding left.

In the clip, which contains a swear word in Drake’s lyrics, he then challenged his fellow Hollywood stars Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger to take part, before doing another jig.

“I couldn’t even skip when I was a kid,” the Welsh actor laughed, before jumping into a boxing stance and playfully inviting Rocky star Stallone to a fight.

With a thumbs up for the camera, Sir Anthony added a nod to Schwarzenegger’s famous line from Terminator, saying “Arnold, I’ll be back”.

Sir Anthony, who lives in California’s Malibu, maintains a colourful presence on social media, often sharing videos of his cat, Niblo.

He recently posted a picture of himself playing piano with Niblo on his lap, while in another clip he urged fans to “keep smiling” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Drake released single Toosie Slide last month and its accompanying dance went viral on social media platform TikTok.