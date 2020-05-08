Menu

Queen’s Brian May reveals injury to ‘gluteus maximus’

Showbiz | Published:

The guitarist said he had been quiet because of a gardening injury.

Brian May

Queen star Brian May has revealed he injured his buttock because of a bout of “over-enthusiastic gardening”.

The rocker, 72,  went to hospital suffering from “relentless” pain, which will leave him unable to walk for a while.

He told fans, on Instagram, that he had “been quiet” for a “reason” but “the virus didn’t get me yet – thank God….

Reality check ! For me. No – the Virus didn’t get me yet – thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands … I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job – this is a couple of days ago – and I won’t be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks … I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy – I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back – but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri

“As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands, I managed to rip my gluteus maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening,” May revealed.

“So, suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself.

“Turns out I did a thorough job – this is a couple of days ago – and I won’t be able to walk for a while or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless.”

May said he would be taking it easy.

“I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home,” he said.

“Please, please don’t send me sympathy – I just need some healing silence for a while.

“I’ll be back – but I need the complete break… Take care out there.”

