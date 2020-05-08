Queen guitarist Brian May casts doubt over future of touring post-coronavirus

Queen guitarist Brian May has warned musicians may need to “rethink” whether touring and playing to large crowds is “appropriate” in a post-coronavirus world.

The rock star, 72, had been set to embark on a Queen tour this year but postponed the dates until 2021 due to the pandemic.

May has now questioned if a return to normality for musicians is possible.

Queen guitarist Brian May has questioned if musicians should return to touring post-coronavirus (Robert Perry/PA)

He told the BBC’s Coronavirus Newscast: “I don’t know if it’s going to be appropriate to be putting 18,000 people in a confined space and playing music to them. I think we all have to look at this very carefully.

“And will it be appropriate for people to be charging around the world on jumbo jets and using up fossil fuels and polluting the Earth? I’m not sure. I think we have to rethink absolutely everything.”

The music industry has been thrown into chaos by the pandemic, with live performances stopped around the world in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

It has had a catastrophic financial impact for many musicians and major events such as the Glastonbury and Coachella music festivals have been cancelled or postponed.