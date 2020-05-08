London Philharmonic Orchestra performs We’ll Meet Again for VE Day

The London Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir joined together for an uplifting rendition of Dame Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again to mark Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

The classic wartime song, with its lyrics of hope in the face of adversity, has been adopted by many amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the Queen referencing it during a recent address to the nation.

And, as the country prepares to commemorate 75 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe, the song has been given a classical cover.

As part of Mayor Sadiq Khan’s #LondonTogether campaign, the capital’s Philharmonic Orchestra’s string quartet and percussion were joined by members of the choir for a performance of We’ll Meet Again.

In a video shared online, performers adhered to social distancing guidelines and filmed themselves from home.

It is not the only cover of We’ll Meet Again to mark VE Day. Katherine Jenkins will perform a virtual duet of the song with Dame Vera, 103, on Friday evening.

The Welsh mezzo-soprano will perform inside an empty Royal Albert Hall due to isolating measures.

It is part of the wider VE Day celebrations, which will include a national address from the Queen, her second of the year.