Menu

Advertising

Joanna Lumley, Tom Jones and Shane Richie join BBC’s VE Day coverage

Showbiz | Published:

The programme featured interviews with people who had lived through the war, as well as musical performances from some famous faces.

Sir Tom Jones, Joanna Lumley, Shane Richie and Anton du Beke have joined the BBC’s tribute to those who lived through the Second World War.

Jones spoke to a war veteran about his experiences of the conflict via a video call, while Lumley spoke to a factory worker.

Presenter Sophie Raworth hosted the programme from outside Buckingham Palace.

Virgin Money London Marathon 2020 Launch
Raworth hosted the programme from outside Buckingham Palace (Ian West/PA)

The programme featured a video montage of members of the public singing along to Dame Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again, as well as musical performances by a number of famous faces.

Actors Adrian Lester and Richie, as well as Strictly Come Dancing star du Beke, sang wartime classics with the backing of a military orchestra outside the palace.

Beverley Knight also performed for viewers while Katherine Jenkins sang during the rendition of We’ll Meet Again.

Sir David Jason documentary
Sir David was among those to speak to people who lived through the war (Yui Mok/PA)

Advertising

Actor Sir David Jason and broadcaster David Dimbleby also made video calls to people who lived through the war.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also featured in the programme in a video call to residents of an East Sussex care home to listen to them reminisce about the day the war ended in Europe in 1945.

The programme ended with an address from the Queen.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News