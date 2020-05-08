Drake delivers double UK charts success

Drake has scored a number one album and single, after both his Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape and viral song Toosie Slide topped the UK charts.

The Canadian rapper, 33, is the third artist to secure the chart double in 2020, following Stormzy and Eminem’s respective successes in January.

The releases earn Drake his third number one album and sixth number one single in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company.

Dark Lane Demo Tapes scored 20,000 chart sales, 95% of which came from streams, while Toosie Slide secured 49,000 chart sales.

It marks the third time Drake has achieved the chart double across separate releases, following his album Views and single One Dance in 2016, and album Scorpion and single In My Feelings in 2018.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia sits in second place, with Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent in third.

Dua Lipa (Ian West/PA)

The Strokes return to the top five with The New Abnormal, rising 82 places to number four following the record’s vinyl release.

On the singles chart, Drake also claims two new entries in the top 20 – Chicago Freestyle featuring Giveon at number 10 and Pain 1993 featuring Playboi Carti at number 17.

Doja Cat’s Say So is at number two following the release of a new remix featuring Nicki Minaj, and Savage by US rapper Megan Thee Stallion is at number three after the release of a new version featuring Beyonce.