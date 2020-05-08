Billie Eilish to host Apple Music radio show with her father

Pop sensation Billie Eilish will host an Apple Music radio show with her father.

The 18-year-old Grammy winner announced me & dad radio, which features music and conversations with her father Patrick O’Connell, an actor whose credits include The West Wing and Iron Man.

“My dad and I have been putting each other on to music since I can remember, and we want to share it with you,” Eilish said.

Billie Eilish has announced a new radio show with her father (Ian West/PA)

Eilish, who became the youngest artist to record a James Bond title track with No Time To Die, announced the new radio show during an appearance on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music programme.

“My dad and I have had this relationship over the years of sharing music with each other,” she said.

“My dad has shown me some of my favourite songs in the world and I’ve shown him songs that he loves and adores also.”

O’Connell added: “That was the genesis of this whole show – I’ll play you a bunch of stuff you don’t know that I think is great.”

Each episode will feature music selected by both father and daughter, with Apple saying it would span decades and genres.

The full playlists from each episode will be available to stream on Apple Music.

The first instalment of me & dad radio will be available 8pm Friday.