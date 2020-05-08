Ariana Grande confirms new relationship in Stuck With U music video

Ariana Grande has confirmed her relationship with Dalton Gomez, in the love-filled music video for her new song with Justin Bieber.

The pop star cuddles up to the Los Angeles real estate agent before they share a dance in her bedroom.

The 26-year-old’s former partners include late rapper Mac Miller and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Grande and Bieber teamed up for the lockdown-themed ballad Stuck With U, which arrived amid much fanfare on Friday.

The track was accompanied by a star-studded video, featuring Bieber and his wife Hailey, Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Grande’s mother Joan, brother Frankie and one of her beloved dogs also appeared in the video, which gave an intimate look into the lives of other celebrities.

The Biebers were seen relaxing at home with their dog as well as sharing a kiss while on a socially distanced walk through a field.

Justin Bieber (Yui Mok/PA)

Elsewhere, Paltrow and Falchuk danced together at home, and Canadian singer Michael Buble was filmed embracing his family.

Other star cameos include Demi Lovato, Chance The Rapper and basketball star Steph Curry.

Fans were also seen throughout the video, dancing, celebrating birthdays and embracing loved ones.

Profits from Stuck With U will fund scholarships for children of first responders affected by the coronavirus pandemic, in partnership with the First Responder Children’s Foundation.

In the hours leading up to the song’s release, Grande stressed she had not allowed Tiger King star Carole Baskin to appear in the music video.

Baskin is the controversial animal rights activist who has been the target of speculation concerning her late ex-husband. She has vehemently denied all claims related to the subject.

for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ….. unique. anyway, 7.5 hours ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 7, 2020

Bieber shared a video of Baskin and her current husband, Howard, swaying together while wearing matching leopard-print tunics and lion-shaped hats.

Grande responded to the tweet, making it clear she did not allow the couple to feature in the official video.

She said: “For the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ….. unique.”