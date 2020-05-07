Kate Garraway praises Captain Tom for inspiring her while husband is in hospital

Kate Garraway has credited Captain Tom Moore and the British public with giving her “comfort and inspiration” while her husband remains in hospital with coronavirus.

The TV presenter, 53, said her partner Derek Draper was “fighting so hard to beat” the virus.

Draper, 52, a former lobbyist and political adviser, was taken to hospital at the end of March.

In a post on Instagram, Garraway referenced 100-year-old Second World War veteran Captain Tom, who has raised more than £32 million for the NHS.

She shared a video of the weekly applause for NHS and healthcare workers, showing her neighbours holding red, white and blue flares.

She said: “The neighbours turned into ‘red arrows’ tonight for #clapthecarers #nhs & #keyworkers.

“Have taken so much comfort & inspiration from the spirit of the country beautifully personified by Captain Tom these past few weeks………and with VE Day tomorrow it’s a reminder of the strength and resilience that we all have within us if we pull together and keep going.

Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper (Tim Ireland/PA)

“Derek is still with us, fighting so hard to beat this virus & everyday I am awestruck by how hard every member of the nhs team is fighting to turn things around & bring him ( & so many others) home to their loved ones.

“You are amazing – thank you thank you Sending love to you all in these terrible times.”

She has been providing regular updates on her husband’s condition to coincide with the Clap For Carers on Thursday evenings, and last week revealed that he is “still with us, but what a battle it is”.

Garraway and Draper married in 2005 and have a daughter and a son.