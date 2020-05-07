Jeremy Vine: I was amazed by number of rainbow pictures sent in

Jeremy Vine has said he had an “absolutely amazing” response after asking viewers to send in rainbow pictures.

A total 870 pictures were sent to the Jeremy Vine show, with some decorating the studio and others adorning the ITN building.

Rainbow pictures have sprung up around the country as a symbol of hope during the coronavirus lockdown.

Vine told the PA news agency: “I never thought we’d get this response. It’s been absolutely amazing.

“What’s great is that they are from all parts of the country and every single rainbow is different.

“It’s a beautiful way of having the viewers supply the content of the show which is what the show is about anyway.

“I think it’s a way of being able to politely express quiet optimism that we’ll get through this.

“I feel that news programmes have never felt as important as they are now – this thing, while we’re in it, dwarves Brexit in terms of the audience energy and the sense of scale.

“So you suddenly realise why you wanted to do news, why you do a news programme.

“I’ve never had a time like this before, where this story has about 100 different angles every day and it’s not normal politics.

“I’m also very personally troubled by the effects on the audience as well, and if we can help them get through it then we would have done one tiny thing.”

Jeremy Vine is on Channel 5 daily at 9.15am