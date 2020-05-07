Harry Potter star Rupert Grint becomes a father

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has welcomed a daughter with his partner Georgia Groome.

The actor, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the wizarding franchise, shared the news on Thursday evening.

Grint becomes the first of the Harry Potter film series’ central characters – Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson – to become a parent.

Georgia Groome (PA)

A statement from the couple’s publicist said: “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

Grint, 31, and Groome, 28, have been together since 2011. They announced the news that she was pregnant in April.

Grint shot to worldwide fame after starring in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone in 2001 as Ron, Harry’s loyal but accident-prone best friend.

He played the role in all eight films.

Grint’s TV roles include Sky One comedy Sick Note, crime drama Snatch and Agatha Christie adaption The ABC Murders.

Groome is best known for her roles in 2006 crime drama London To Brighton and 2008 comedy Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging.