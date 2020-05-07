Gillian Anderson and Tom Hiddleston plays streamed by National Theatre

Gillian Anderson and Tom Hiddleston will star in the next tranche of plays to be streamed by the National Theatre – as bosses announced they will pay artists involved.

Frankenstein with Benedict Cumberbatch and One Man, Two Guvnors with James Corden have already aired on the theatre’s YouTube channel after it had to close its doors.

The theatre said it had been “surprised and delighted at the generous donations” received from people watching productions online.

We’re so excited to announce new streaming titles for #NationalTheatreAtHome on YouTube: ? Barber Shop Chronicles @FuelTheatre @LeedsPlayhouse on 14 May ? A Streetcar Named Desire @YoungVicTheatre on 21 May ? This House on 28 May ? Coriolanus @DonmarWarehouse on 4 June pic.twitter.com/H6kHuaVv7C — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) May 7, 2020

Artists involved in the productions will now be offered payment, following an agreement with the union Equity, although those who do not need the money can turn it down.

Executive director and joint chief executive Lisa Burger said: “When we launched National Theatre At Home last month, we wanted to offer audiences the opportunity to engage with theatre during this time of isolation while we were unable to welcome them to the South Bank or into cinemas.

“This initiative wouldn’t have been possible without the support of a great number of artists for which we are incredibly grateful.

“We have been absolutely thrilled by the response from viewers enjoying the productions from right across the globe, and we have also been surprised and delighted at the generous donations we’ve received since closure.”

Gillian Anderson starred in A Streetcar Named Desire (Ian West/PA)

She added: “Whilst the National Theatre continues to face a precarious financial future, we now feel able to make a payment to all artists involved, as we recognise a great many are also experiencing a particularly challenging time at this moment.”

Asked whether big-name stars would receive money, a theatre spokeswoman told the PA news agency: “All artists involved in productions streamed as part of National Theatre At Home will be offered payment.

“However, they may choose not to take this should they wish.”

Fans will now be able to see productions by other theatres as part of National Theatre At Home.

That includes Hiddleston in the Donmar Warehouse production of Coriolanus, and Anderson in the Young Vic and Joshua Andrews co-production of the Tennessee Williams play, A Streetcar Named Desire.

Other titles include Inua Ellams’s play Barber Shop Chronicles, a co-production with Fuel and Leeds Playhouse, and the National Theatre production of This House, on the workings of British politics, by Quiz playwright James Graham.

Today is your very last chance to see Benedict Cumberbatch as the creature and Jonny Lee Miller as Victor Frankenstein. It ends at 7pm BST tonight so you'll need to start watching by 5pm. https://t.co/Ktvi7mkr3h #NationalTheatreAtHome pic.twitter.com/Iv6BKxK63i — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) May 7, 2020

The titles were previously broadcast to cinemas by National Theatre Live and money donated via YouTube will be shared with the co-producing theatre organisations.

The next National Theatre At Home Quiz will feature Imelda Staunton, Jim Carter, Lucian Msamati, Meera Syal, Simon Callow, Tamsin Greig and Jessie Buckley posing the questions.

Information and the public appeal is at nationaltheatre.org.uk.