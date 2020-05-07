Advertising
Emily Ratajkowski: I was a victim of my image
The model said she did not aspire to be famous.
Emily Ratajkowski says she has been a “victim” of her image but she has capitalised on it now.
The model-turned-actress, who shot to fame in the controversial Blurred Lines video, is writing a memoir.
She told GQ: “I’m trying to use my experience as a model and someone who has capitalised on their image and also someone who has been maybe a victim of their image.”
Ratajkowski, 28, said the book was “like a memoir, but with added political thinking”.
And she added: “The way I use my image and as a model and capitalise off of it has been very much about survival, rather than a representation of who I am.
“Modelling was an amazing way to make money and gain stability – fame came with that and it was a bizarre thing.
“Fame wasn’t something I had really expected or really wanted, although deep down probably every 20-year-old girl wants to be famous a little bit.”
She said she previously “wrote off” Demi Moore “as an actress, because she was so sexy” and added: “It just goes to show how deeply internalised misogyny is.”
The full feature is in the June issue of GQ, available via digital download and on newsstands now.
