Stephen Fry voices CBeebies app promoting children’s wellbeing

Showbiz | Published:

Your Mindful Garden is available now.

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry has voiced a new app promoting mental wellbeing among children, the BBC has announced.

Your Mindful Garden, a CBeebies product, will help youngsters “learn and develop mindful habits” amid lockdown, the corporation said.

The app, developed with a mindfulness consultant, allows users to discover three activities a day that “introduce focus, creativity and calm,” according to the BBC.

CBeebies Mind Your Garden App
Stephen Fry will lend his voice to the app (BBC/PA)

It is available now for free.

Fry, known to many youngsters for his work reading the Harry Potter audiobooks, said: “It was such a pleasure to be involved with a simple, but beautifully designed idea like this. I hope and believe that many children will find the game fun, engaging and helpful in their journeys through life.”

Stephen Fry
Stephen Fry lends his voice to a new app designed to improve the mental wellbeing of children (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The BBC said Your Mindful Garden teaches valuable techniques to help children de-stress and unwind, skills that could be particularly useful amid the upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic.

Activities in the app include hide and seek, a happy memories exercise and a pattern-making game to promote calm.

Rachel Bardill, executive editor, BBC Children’s said: “Any parent knows that learning to focus, be creative and keep calm are important at any age – and growing their mindfulness tree gets children off to a great start with this.”

Your Mindful Garden is available on the CBeebies Go Explore app, which can be downloaded via the Apple, Google Play and Amazon app stores.

