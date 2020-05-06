Advertising
Stephen Fry voices CBeebies app promoting children’s wellbeing
Your Mindful Garden is available now.
Stephen Fry has voiced a new app promoting mental wellbeing among children, the BBC has announced.
Your Mindful Garden, a CBeebies product, will help youngsters “learn and develop mindful habits” amid lockdown, the corporation said.
The app, developed with a mindfulness consultant, allows users to discover three activities a day that “introduce focus, creativity and calm,” according to the BBC.
It is available now for free.
Fry, known to many youngsters for his work reading the Harry Potter audiobooks, said: “It was such a pleasure to be involved with a simple, but beautifully designed idea like this. I hope and believe that many children will find the game fun, engaging and helpful in their journeys through life.”
The BBC said Your Mindful Garden teaches valuable techniques to help children de-stress and unwind, skills that could be particularly useful amid the upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic.
Activities in the app include hide and seek, a happy memories exercise and a pattern-making game to promote calm.
Rachel Bardill, executive editor, BBC Children’s said: “Any parent knows that learning to focus, be creative and keep calm are important at any age – and growing their mindfulness tree gets children off to a great start with this.”
Your Mindful Garden is available on the CBeebies Go Explore app, which can be downloaded via the Apple, Google Play and Amazon app stores.
