Snoop Dogg ‘remixes’ Just Eat jingle in hip hop-style music video

Snoop Dogg has “remixed” food delivery company Just Eat’s jingle for a new advertising campaign.

The rapper features in a hip hop-style music video, filmed at his compound in Los Angeles, which will debut on Friday during Gogglebox on Channel 4.

In the video, the 48-year-old is seen relaxing at home, before hearing the “Did somebody say Just Eat?” jingle on TV.

He says: “I’m sick of this, get those Just Eat fools on the line for me – we gonna do this Doggy-style.”

Snoop Dogg (Snoop Dogg/Just Eat/PA)

Immediately, the video cuts to him rapping about his favourite takeaway choices, while flanked by two female dancers.

He raps about enjoying “tacos at the chateau”, a pizza “slice by the hot tub” and fried rice delivered by hang glider to his private jet.

In one scene he and his crew eat tacos during a banquet, while another sees him hosting a “Soul Food” party.

He said: “People said it could never be done… A Just Eat track that you can get down to.

“It was a great track, it had its run, it did a great job – but it needed to upgrade.

“That’s why they brought me in – you know, to put some spice on it.”

Directed by Francois Rousselet through Riff Raff Films, the global campaign was created for Just Eat by McCann London, with social strategy and creative by Byte London.

.@SnoopDogg has a message for his fellow Californians: Stay home! "The longer you stay outside, the longer we gonna be inside." Visit https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw for the latest information on CA's #COVID19 response. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/istjj4nZDW — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 24, 2020

Snoop Dogg recently urged California’s residents to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted on Twitter, he said: “I know it’s horrible but we got to stay in the house so we can get this thing under control.”

Susan O’Brien, chief marketing officer at Just Eat, said: “We know our original ‘Did somebody say Just Eat?’ jingle is a bit of an opinion-divider and it led to many a conversation, or sing-a-long, as people enjoyed their favourite takeaway.

“As much as we love it, what better way to step things up a notch than to get the help of a global legend?

“Snoop answered our call and created a version of the song that got us all smiling.

“Snoop’s remix allows us to connect with a younger consumer demographic, while also providing a bit of fun for our existing customers and fans of the original track.

“We love that he’s taken something synonymous with the Just Eat brand and made it personal to him.

“At a time when we could all do with a little joy in our lives, we hope the refresh will get people bopping in their living rooms and rapping along with Snoop.”

Rob Doubal and Laurence Thomson, chief creative officers at McCann London, said: “Just Eat has been an incredible partner over the last few months, showing themselves to fully understand the role they play in people’s lives.

“Both in terms of reaching out to protect their partners, and endeavouring to continue to deliver joy to peoples’ homes.

“We’re proud to have helped deliver a great global campaign, adapted for markets all round the world in every media channel at times like these.

“Thank you to Francois and the team at Riff Raff, and Snoop himself, whose work will, I’m sure, bring some much-needed joy to homes around the world at a much-needed time.”