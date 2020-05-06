Signing returns to Coronation Street and Emmerdale for Deaf Awareness Week

Signing has returned to Coronation Street and Emmerdale during Deaf Awareness Week.

Lockdown restrictions meant that ITV had to temporarily pause the sign language service, however the broadcaster said that a “safe” way of resuming it had been found.

The service, which is managed by ITV SignPost, will return for viewers from Wednesday evening.

Emmerdale has been without its signing service (Tim Whitby/PA)

Kenny Toal, director of ITV SignPost, said: “Finding a way to restore signing to our soaps for viewers in lockdown was a big priority for us and I’m immensely proud of the team who have been innovative, creative and determined in equal measure in order to pull this off.”

Deaf Awareness Week runs from May 4 to May 10.