Mel C and KT Tunstall to perform from their bathrooms for WaterAid

Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm and singer-songwriter KT Tunstall will perform sets from their bathrooms to raise money for WaterAid.

The stars are taking part in the Bathroom Sessions project which will see them playing some of their biggest hits from home amid isolation.

The livestream will also feature an all-female line-up of artists including Eliza, Lilla Vargan and Sarah Close, to raise awareness and donations for WaterAid’s work around the world.

Melanie Chisholm will perform from her bathroom to raise money for WaterAid (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Chisholm, also known as Mel C, said: “Now more than ever we can appreciate the importance of good hygiene and it’s shocking to think millions of people in the world’s poorest communities don’t have clean water or handwashing facilities at home, putting their lives at risk.

“Women are facing increased challenges in the current crisis, as they’re often responsible for collecting water and caring for family members who are sick. Together, we can help women and their families protect themselves against the spread of disease.”

Chisholm will be headlining the event, performing an acoustic version of her new single Who I Am, as well as older classics.

She will be broadcasting on her Facebook page from 9pm on May 7.

Scottish Brit Award winner Tunstall will be headlining a second event on May 8, streaming via Clash Magazine’s Facebook page.