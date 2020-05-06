Advertising
In pictures: Adele through the years
The chart-topping singer has posted a new image of herself on social media.
Adele has marked her 32nd birthday by sharing a rare photo of herself on social media.
In what was her first social media post of 2020, the singer delighted fans with a picture, which also shows her recent weight loss.
Earlier this year, while performing at a friend’s wedding, she hinted that new music may be on its way.
In an audio clip shared on social media, she was heard saying: “Expect my album in September.”
Her last album, 25, which included the number one single Hello, was released in November 2015.
Here is a selection of photos of the award-winning singer throughout the years and her rise to fame:
