Menu

Advertising

In pictures: Adele through the years

Showbiz | Published:

The chart-topping singer has posted a new image of herself on social media.

Adele

Adele has marked her 32nd birthday by sharing a rare photo of herself on social media.

In what was her first social media post of 2020, the singer delighted fans with a picture, which also shows her recent weight loss.

Earlier this year, while performing at a friend’s wedding, she hinted that new music may be on its way.

In an audio clip shared on social media, she was heard saying: “Expect my album in September.”

Her last album, 25, which included the number one single Hello, was released in November 2015.

Here is a selection of photos of the award-winning singer throughout the years and her rise to fame:

Advertising

Adele splits from husband Simon Konecki
Adele performing at Glastonbury in 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)
Brit Awards 2016 – Press Room – London
At the Brit Awards in 2016 (Ian West/PA)
Investitures at Buckingham Palace
The singer collects her MBE in 2013 (John Stillwell/PA)
The 85th Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Adele won an Oscar for the James Bond theme song Skyfall in 2013 (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

Glamour Woman of the Year Awards 2009 – London
At the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2009 (Zak Hussein/PA)
Radio 1 Big Weekend – Maidstone
A 2008 performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Maidstone, Kent (Yui Mok/PA)
Little Noise Sessions – Adele – London
Adele performs in London in 2007 (Yui Mok/PA)
Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News