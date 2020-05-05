Handwritten Bob Dylan lyrics to be auctioned

A manuscript written by Bob Dylan which features handwritten song lyrics is set to be auctioned.

The document, which features lyrics for Most Likely You Go Your Way, is expected to fetch between £12,000 and £15,000, according to auction house Sotheby’s.

It was written in Nashville in 1966 while Dylan was working on his Blonde On Blonde album.

In addition to the musician’s handwritten lines, it also includes lyrics written on a typewriter.

The document contains the lyrics: “You say disturb me and you don’t deserve, well honey sometimes you lie, you say you’re sorry, well I’ll go at last… Let you pass.”

These lyrics formed the basis of Most Likely You Go Your Way.

The document also contains 12 lines of lyrics for a second song, which was abandoned.

Also being auctioned are a letter from Sir Winston Churchill to Squadron Leader Neville Duke which was sent in 1952 after a disaster at the Farnborough Air Show, causing the death of 29 people.

The letter is expected to be sold for between £6,000 and £8,000.

The auction opens on Tuesday and runs until May 12.