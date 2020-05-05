Game Of Thrones star Aidan Gillen stars in new music video from Fontaines DC

Game Of Thrones star Aidan Gillen stars in the new music video from Irish post-punk band Fontaines DC.

The group – nominated for the Mercury Prize last year – announced their new album A Hero’s Death will launch on July 31.

The title track was released on Tuesday alongside a surreal music video starring Gillen, best known for playing Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish in Game Of Thrones.

Our New album 'A Hero's Death' will be out 31st July. Our new single, also titled 'A Hero's Death' is out now. Pre-order or listen now from here https://t.co/aToYTTbYkV pic.twitter.com/tvMcAytwUu — Fontaines DC (@fontainesdublin) May 5, 2020

In the video, Gillen, a huge fan of the band, plays a charismatic chat-show host who finds himself disliked and overshadowed by his puppet co-host, as reality becomes blurred.

Announcing the new album, a follow-up to the critically lauded Dogrel, the band said on Twitter: “It feels like time hasn’t ticked since we announced our first record just over a year ago.

“We wrote these songs during the 12 months after finishing Dogrel as a necessary reaction to assure ourselves we will always be the band we set out to be.

“A sincere thank you to everyone who has supported our music since and before then.”

The new album from @fontainesdublin will be out July 31st. Listen to the title track out everywhere now.https://t.co/0EyQqjiuoa pic.twitter.com/j9rHHyP5OO — Partisan Records (@partisanrecords) May 5, 2020

Fontaines DC – consisting of members Carlos O’Connell, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan III, Grian Chatten and Tom Coll – formed in Dublin in 2017.

They were nominated for the Mercury Prize last year but lost out to London rapper Dave, who won for Psychodrama.